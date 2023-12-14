Surprise Squad
‘Outrageous’: Missouri bill proposing homicide charges for abortions taken off the table, St. Louis advocacy groups sound off

A Missouri lawmaker withdraws a controversial bill that would charge women with homicide for having an abortion.
By Melanie Johnson
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 10:24 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (First Alert 4) - A Missouri lawmaker withdraws a controversial bill that would charge women with homicide for having an abortion.

“That is unacceptable and Missouri women deserve better,” Jamie Corley of Missouri Women & Family Research Fund said. “That would mean every miscarriage could potentially be a scene of a crime. That’s outrageous.”

On Tuesday, Gov. Mike Parson told reporters he is not on board with the proposal pre-filed in the state legislature.

Sponsor withdraws Missouri ‘Abortion Homicide’ bill following bipartisan backlash

“That’s not a good message for any of us,” Parson said. “In this state, we have people that are pro-choice and pro-life. I think when we stride to truly do things like that it’s probability is something that’s not good for anybody. "

State Rep. Bob Titus, R-Billings, announced he has since changed his mind about the bill and has decided to take it off the table.

“I am withdrawing the bill. The media has mischaracterized my interest as hostile towards women. Nothing could be further from the truth. My heart breaks for killing of children,” Titus said via email.

‘Missouri is not Ohio’: opponents predict 2024 abortion rights measures will fail in Missouri

“They’re sold this lie that they have to get the abortion and it’s the only option,” Brian Westbrook of Coalition Life said.

The anti-abortion group told First Alert 4 lawmakers should prioritize other alternatives for expecting mothers.

“We should be first and foremost focus on how we can take care of these women and these families,” Westbrook said. “Keep the families together and help them to choose life.”

Missouri Women & Family Research Fund joins more than a dozen petitioning groups gathering signatures to put changing the state’s abortion ban on the ballot. Organizations have until the spring to collect 175,000 so voters can decide whether to expand abortion access in the November 2024 election.

“We have put together a ballot initiative that would enshrine access to abortion in the first 12 weeks of pregnancy with extended exceptions for rape, incest, fatal fetal abnormalities and health and safety of the mother,” Corley said.

“There are millions of men and women who regret this decision, and we know that there’s hope and healing after that abortion,” Westbrook said.

State Sen. Mike Moon, a co-sponsor on the pre-filed bill, hasn’t commented on withdrawing the proposal.

In order to change Missouri’s abortion law, the ballot initiative needs the support of more than 50% of voters.

