Overnight fire destroys laundromat in Cahokia Heights, third in St. Clair Co. in 3 months

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (First Alert 4) - A fire at a Cahokia Heights business caused a building to collapse early on Thursday.

The fire at Best Wash Laundromat on Camp Jackson Road broke out around 1:30 a.m. on Thursday. Firefighters on the scene had to bring in heavy machinery to move the roof after the building collapsed to manage the fire, but no injuries were reported.

A fire at Best Wash Laundromat on Camp Jackson Road caused a building to collapse in Cahokia Heights December 14, 2023. This marks the third fire to destroy a business in St. Clair County in the past three months. (First Alert 4)

This is the third fire that broke out in St. Clair County in the past few months. This includes a fire just down the street of Camp Jackson at a gas station and at a liqueur store on Upper Cahokia Road.

Firefighters on the scene said that all the fires have been ruled as accidental.

