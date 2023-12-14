Project underway to restore vacant buildings in St. Louis City

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (First Alert 4) - St. Louis City is using ARPA money to stabilize vacant buildings in a project that has been in the works for months. The project is now starting to see some results.

The project is targeting buildings that have been vacant for several years that neighbors say have posed a danger in the past.

In the last few weeks, the city has taken steps to intervene.

”We made it our house,” said Paulette Hilton who bought their family home in the city 20 years ago. “We made it our love.”

Hilton and her family believe in the future of the neighborhood.

“The people who are serious about living here have really brought it a long way,” said Hilton.

But several vacant houses nearby have posed challenges over the years, including a privately owned building next door just a few feet from her home.

“There were no windows and doors,” Hilton said. “The bricks were falling off. You didn’t know if it was going to fall over on us or the dogs or kids playing in the yard.”

According to the city’s Vacant Property Explorer, it’s been empty for at least 20 years, with almost no work done by its owner.

It’s one of 19 where the city has intervened in the last few months through a pilot program called Stable Communities STL.

“We know that this is a problem that we have to address,” Tom Nagel with the Community Development Administration said.

The community development administration is using $13 million in ARPA funds to stabilize private properties.

Nagel said the city can then take legal action to recoup costs, pressuring owners to fix them or sell to a developer. On average it takes around $100,000 to secure a property.

“If they had a more responsible owner or were stabilized, there’s potential to make these wonderful homes again,” Nagel said.

Hilton hopes fixing buildings like this one will help others see the potential of her block.

“You can’t build a house of this quality today,” Hilton said. “To preserve something that’s art, that’s wonderful. it’s a good idea.”

The CDA said they’re also funding renovations at another 25 properties around the city.

