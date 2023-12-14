The River Des Peres keeps flooding, an Iowa Mayor has an idea that could fix it

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (First Alert 4) - A mayor of a small Iowa city came to St. Louis on Wednesday to show off how his city has been able to mitigate floods and that their ideas can be used in cities all across the Mississippi River.

Dubuque Mayor Brad Cavanagh spoke to the St. Louis Board of Aldermen’s Public Infrastructure and Utilities Committee and later a small group of residents and stakeholders.

This comes as the River Des Peres, a tributary to the Mississippi River, continues to flood. It’s a regional problem that city leaders all along the Mississippi are trying to get a grasp on.

Including Dubuque, Iowa.

“Really was a community outcry from residents saying we have to stop this flooding,” Cavanagh said.

After six massive floods totaling $70 million of damage, Dubuque city leaders took an ambitious step and built the Bee Branch Creek, replacing a storm sewer with a creek and flood plain, aiming to stop flooding and create an outdoor destination for residents.

“We were able to stop that type of damage,” Cavanagh said. “Not only is it a marvel of engineering, but it’s a marvel of community amenities as well.”

Mayor Cavanagh came to St. Louis Wednesday with a message - if his city can pull off a massive project that saves property and possibly even lives, the city of St. Louis also can.

“You can turn it into a park, you can make it something the community would be proud of,” said Cavanagh.

And after residents in the city and county heard about all this Wednesday night - people are thinking this can be done here.

“With this investment that can help prevent this, it makes a lot of sense,” said Laura Madden, a county resident.

And it’s not just residents, Alderpersons Anne Schweitzer and Michael Browning both expressed interest in trying to find a way to make this happen.

“We have so many wonderful partners here in St. Louis, and I have no doubt that we would be able to find support for this kind of thing,” Browning said.

The flooding from the River Des Peres didn’t just hit the city, as University City residents were hit with a major flood in the summer of 2022, stemming from the same river. So folks such as Jamie Gilley, who’s from the county but heard the presentation, are hoping other municipalities partner with St. Louis to make the dream a reality.

“Maryland Heights has water problems; University City flooded recently. I think we need something like this in St. Louis,” Gilley said.

The cost of the project for Dubuque totaled over $250,000,000. Cavanagh explained to aldermen that the city found ways to get help from the state and the federal government, something the city of St. Louis can also attempt.

