St. Charles County seeks to join in lawsuit over cannabis tax

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (First Alert 4) - St. Charles County is seeking to intervene in a St. Louis County lawsuit brought by cannabis dispensaries over the collection of sales taxes by both city and county officials.

A dispensary in Florissant sued St. Louis County in October, arguing it was unconstitutional they had to pay taxes to both Florissant and St. Louis County.

St. Louis County argues the tax is allowed. St. Charles in now joining that position, saying counties have a legal right to collect their own tax on top of city taxes.

