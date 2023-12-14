St. Louis man accused of damaging White Castle, threatening police

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (First Alert 4) - A St. Louis man is accused of felony property damage to a White Castle, where police say he also spat on the manager and threatened to kill arresting officers.

Court records show 43-year-old Christopher Manley was charged Wednesday in St. Louis County with first-degree property damage, two counts of fourth-degree assault and resisting arrest. He is currently being held in the county jail on $75,000 cash-only bond.

According to a St. Louis County Police probable cause statement, when police arrived at the restaurant Tuesday in the 5600 block of Lindbergh Boulevard, a manager told them Manley destroyed multiple items and also spat on a manager.

Police saw numerous items strewn about the business and an LCD monitor torn off a countertop, according to the statement. A review of surveillance footage from inside the store showed Manley throwing items around and spitting on the manager.

Manley, who was standing outside the business when police arrived, was arrested. Police said he refused to listen to officers and resisted being placed in handcuffs. After detaining him, 12 knives were found in his possession, the statement reads.

On his way to jail, police said Manley threatened he would choke officers with the handcuffs, and they could arrest him for that too.

