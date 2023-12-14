Surprise Squad
St. Louis man found guilty of statutory rape after 40 minutes of jury deliberation

Devin L. Hughes, 36, was found guilty of first-degree statutory rape after 40 minutes of jury deliberation.(St. Louis City Justice Center)
By Kalie Strain
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 9:06 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (First Alert 4) - A St. Louis man was found guilty by a jury Wednesday of raping a 12-year-old girl at a children’s sleepover in 2021.

Devin L. Hughes, 36, was found guilty of first-degree statutory rape after 40 minutes of jury deliberation, prosecutors said.

Prosecutors said that Hughes raped a girl in a hotel in the Forest Park Southeast neighborhood in January of 2021 while she attended a children’s sleepover.

“Our team of prosecutors and victim services advocates did an exemplary job aggressively pursuing this case while demonstrating the utmost compassion for the victim,” said Circuit Attorney Gabe Gore. “The strength of their case is evident from the fact that the jury took less than an hour to find the defendant guilty as charged.”

The charge of first-degree statutory rape carries a punishment of five to 30 years in prison. Hughes’ sentencing date is Feb. 2, 2024.

The Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network (RAINN) offers resources 24/7 to victims of sexual assault. The National Sexual Assault Hotline is 1-800-656-4673. RAINN also offers support to adult survivors of childhood sexual abuse. Those resources can be found here.

