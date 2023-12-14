St. Louis man sentenced in 2022 standoff at Shrewsbury storage unit

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (First Alert 4) - A St. Louis man was sentenced Wednesday to more then a decade in prison for federal firearm crimes, including a January 2022 standoff with police at a storage unit in Shrewsbury.

Stephen J. Diani, 49, pleaded guilty in June to two counts of felon in possession of a firearm. He was sentenced to 13 years and 9 months in prison Wednesday in U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Missouri.

Federal prosecutors said in a news release Diani was being surveilled at the storage unit and had earlier made comments he would kill officers or himself if again facing prison. When authorities attempted to detain him at the unit on Jan. 12, 2022, he tried to close the door, but officers stopped him.

A 38-minute standoff ensued, with Diani placing his hand on a handgun when approached, constructing a makeshift barricade, and telling officers he would kill them. A man who federal prosecutors said was there to buy tools was also inside the unit and police successfully negotiated his release.

When the second man was out of the unit, authorities took Diani into custody, according to the news release.

Prosecutors said the standoff at the unit was one of three instances Diani admitted he was in possession of a gun, which prior criminal offenses barred him from having.

In September 2021, St. Louis County Police found Diani in possession of a handgun after he was questioned during an investigation of car break-ins. He was also the subject of a traffic stop by the agency that month for displaying the plates of another vehicle and found in possession of a gun.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.