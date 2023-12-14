St. Louis woman accused of shaking baby, causing death

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (First Alert 4) - A St. Louis woman was charged Wednesday in the death of a 4- to 5-month-old baby she was watching in August, who was later found by medical examiners to have suffered head trauma due to shaking.

Circuit attorneys charged 24-year-old Diamond F. Keen with a single count of abuse of a child resulting in death, a class A felony, in the Aug. 8 death of the unnamed baby boy at Children’s Hospital. Court records show she was arrested Tuesday and is currently in custody without the possibility of bond.

According to a St. Louis Police probable cause statement, police were called Aug. 7 to a residence in the 600 block of Kingshighway to assist paramedics transporting a child to the hospital. At the hospital, detectives met with the child’s mother, who said she recently sustained a shoulder injury and Keen was watching the child for the past two days.

The mother told police that Keen called the mother saying the baby got wrapped up in a cover causing the child to not be able to breathe, and she (Keen) called an ambulance and doctors were treating the child, according to the police statement.

Police interviewed Keen, who told officers the baby woke at 7 a.m. and had no issues, other than what she described as a breathing problem where the baby was “grasping” for air. She said she changed the baby’s diaper and put him back to bed.

A short time later she heard the baby gasping, went to check, and found the child wrapped in a cover. She then called the paramedics.

An autopsy of the child shows numerous head injuries. The baby was also found to have bronchopneumonia, a respiratory illness. Medical examiners listed the cause of death as blunt force trauma and ruled the death a homicide.

Police said following the medical examiner’s findings, on Tuesday they again interviewed Keen. When confronted with autopsy findings showing the baby died form closed head trauma from shaking, Keen told police she shook the baby trying to get him to breathe, according to the statement.

“However, the shaking she described would not have been sufficient to cause the injuries found by the medical examiner,” police wrote in the affidavit. “Defendant was placed under arrest at that time.”

