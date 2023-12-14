Warmer Today & Friday, Weekend Rain Chance Ramping Up

Click here to download the First Alert Weather App

First Alert Weather:

A Chilly Start This Morning, But Warming Quickly

Highs Well Above Normal Today & Friday

Saturday Rain Chance Continues to Creep Upward

Today: Mainly sunny with a quick warm-up. Highs in the mid-upper 50s. That’s well above the normal high of 45°.

What’s Next: Dry weather continues Friday, but cloud cover will be on the increase as our weekend weather-maker approaches. We’ve increased Saturday’s rain chance to 50%, but there is still some uncertainty surrounding the timing of the rain. As of now, scattered showers are possible in the morning, but rain is more likely in the midday, afternoon, and evening. This could impact your Saturday plans, so stay tuned as we continue to pin down the hour-by-hour timing and chances.

