Wash U scientists discover long-term illness from results of recent study

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (First Alert 4) - Nearing four years since the first outbreaks of the Covid-19 pandemic in the U.S., Washington University scientists just released the results of their most recent study.

It was published today in the Lanclet Journal of Medicine. What they found was much like ‘Long Covid.’ ‘Severe Seasonal Flu’ can also cause long-term changes to your health.

“Going into this winter season, people should take both COVID and the flu seriously,” said Dr. Ziyad Al-Aly, Washington University, MD.

Researchers at Wash U spent 18 months following 80,000 patients. They represented all ages, genders and races. Some were hospitalized with COVID, others with the Flu. The study looked at the viruses long-term effects on more than 90 of the body’s systems, including the heart, lungs, brain and kidneys.

“I think what we’re learning now is especially for COVID and the flu is that the acute illness is one thing, but really these infections can in some cases result in long-term illnesses,” said Dr. Al-Aly.

They found COVID-19 was more likely to ravage multiple parts of the body, with reoccurring symptoms months after infection. The same was found with the seasonal Flu. Those patients also had an increased risk of death and rehospitalization. Though the Flu virus targeted the lungs.

Dr. Al-Aly says the research highlights the need to find ways to reduce hospitalizations of both viruses and should change the way we think about the Flu.

“What now worries me even more because you can get over some cough or fever in the initial phase of infection,” Dr. Al-Aly said. “But, you know what, we don’t know how to treat chronic fatigue. We don’t know how to treat brain fog.”

He says the health risks of COVID and Influenza were increased 30 days after infection. So, after you get sick and get well, there is still a chance you could have those lingering symptoms.

Dr. Al-Aly says it’s important to communicate concerns to your doctor and take precautions to keep yourself from getting sick.

