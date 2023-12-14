Wentzville school custodian saves first grader choking on Cheeto at lunch

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (First Alert 4) - A Wentzville School District custodian is being thanked for his quick thinking after helping a choking student during lunch at Prairie View Elementary.

Rick Whitworth has worked for the district for almost ten years and enjoys the time he spends with students around the building, especially during lunch.

“I’m always keeping a close eye out because they’re little, so you never know what can happen,” he said. “Usually they raise their hand if they need help opening a milk carton or if they need a spoon or fork.”

But a few weeks ago, Whitworth said he saw a commotion at one particular table.

“I kind of seen some people gathering around at his table; I walked over slowly because I didn’t know what was going on, and somebody said, ‘he’s choking,’” he said.

Whitworth is talking about Arthur Schofield, a first-grader at Prairie View. While enjoying lunch with his usual group of friends, Schofield said he laughed at a friend’s joke.

“He said something funny and I laughed hard and then I choked,” he said.

Whitworth made his way over to the table, where he said Schofield was turning blue, clearly unable to breathe. While he was unsure what was stuck in his throat, he said he placed the boy on his knee and began the Heimlich Maneuver.

“I had to just do little pressures at a time, with the little ones, you don’t want to break nothing and each time, I went a little harder until it went down,” he said.

Schofield was able to swallow the Cheeto stuck in his throat and, shortly after, thanked Whitworth.

“He did the right thing to help people and he’s just a good guy, he’s a very, very good person,” he said.

The scary incident has helped the two form a new friendship, complete with a hug before each lunch period begins.

“He’s my little buddy now, we’re friends for life,” said Whitworth. “He always gives me hugs when he comes in.”

