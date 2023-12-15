Surprise Squad
3 killed in St. Francois County crash

By First Alert 4 Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 4:11 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
ST. FRANCOIS COUNTY, Mo. (First Alert 4) - Three people were killed in a head-on collision Thursday in St. Francois County.

Missouri State Highway Patrol crash reports show 29-year-old Daniel A. Wills, of Farmington, and Bradley W. Shelton, 29, and Amanda K. Snider, 42, both of Ironton, were pronounced dead around 10:50 p.m. at the scene of the crash.

The crash happened at 9:30 p.m. on Missouri Route 221 south of county road Buck Mountain Road. A Dodge Neon driven by Shelton, with Snider as a passenger, was driving south in the northbound lane of the highway when it collided with a 2021 Toyota Prius driven by Wills. The highway patrol said after the collision the Neon caught fire.

