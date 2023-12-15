4 arrested in armed robbery of Best Buy in Glen Carbon

GLEN CARBON, Ill. (First Alert 4) - Police say four people, two adults and two juveniles, were arrested after a multi-agency pursuit Thursday evening on Interstate 270 in Madison County, Illinois, which followed the armed robbery of a Best Buy in Glen Carbon.

Madison County state’s attorneys on Thursday charged 22-year-old Angel Deshaun Crosby of Berkeley, Missouri, with felony armed robbery and felony aggravated fleeing police. Jakiaya T. McCoy, 20, of St. Louis, is charged with felony armed robbery in the incident, according to a Glen Carbon Police news release.

Madison County Associate Circuit Judge Ronald R. Slemer ordered that both suspects will remain in jail pending an initial appearance.

Also taken into custody were the two juvenile suspects, who were not identified in the release.

According to the news release, police were dispatched around 9:05 p.m. to a report of an armed robbery at the Best Buy located at 6670 Edwardsville Crossing Drive in Glen Carbon. While heading to the scene, police learned the suspects fled in a silver car.

Glen Carbon Police located the car and pursued the suspects on Interstate 270 for several miles, as officers from Edwardsville, Pontoon Beach, Granite City and Illinois State Police joined to assist.

Authorities placed spike strips on the interstate just east of the Chain of Rocks Bridge, which crosses the Mississippi River and the state line between Missouri and Illinois. After the car was disabled, the suspects fled on foot, police said.

K-9 units were used to track the suspects, who were all arrested without injury. A loaded firearm was recovered at the scene, according to the news release

