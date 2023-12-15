Building a future through the beautiful game

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (First Alert 4) - The most popular sport in the world has made its way into one of the most passionate sports cities in the nation. Finally; America’s first soccer city was home to an MLS club.

St. Louis CITY SC had an immediate impact on the communities of St. Louis. One example is the CITY Futures program.

CITY Futures is the official youth soccer program for St. Louis CITY SC. It offers multiple levels of play with an overall focus on developing kids into well-rounded adults, using soccer as a compass.

The training curriculum is centered around a ‘Play-Practice-Play’ model, designed to ensure kids are having fun while they learn. This is one of the most important foundations of CITY Futures.

“We want an environment where they come to have fun,” said Sascha Bauer. “An environment where they can pick up skills they can use in other areas of their lives.”

Sascha Bauer is St. Louis CITY SC’s director of regional training and education. One of his favorite responsibilities is to grow CITY Futures. Sascha has been around the beautiful game his whole life, and his plan for the program speaks to a larger goal.

“To make soccer accessible to everyone so that every kid gets the chance to play, dream big, and learn with the game,” said Bauer.

CITY Futures has a Fall, Winter, and Spring season, each one being 12 weeks. The seasons are split into different levels based on experience and age; Soccer 101, Way-to-Play, and CITY Select.

With each level of CITY Futures comes a change in pace and training. It’s the overall message that remains consistent; Making soccer accessible to all.

Establishing a Foundation

The journey starts with Soccer 101 sessions. These are introductory clinics that establish a basic understanding of the game. For players ages 5-12, this fun environment allows for a steady foundation to form, which can be further developed in later levels.

“My goal has been for these kids to leave after having a good time,” said St. Louis CITY SC Soccer Consultant and Youth Coach, Tim Twellman.

Skills are not all that Twellman focuses on when coaching at this level.

“We want the kids to participate and learn life skills,” he said. “Concentration, handling adversity, things that happen within the game.”

Soccer 101 is designed to establish a love for soccer, and enough passion to continue playing in later years. This is because CITY Futures understands the powerful role sports can play in the early years of development. In addition to its popularity, soccer is distinguishable in other ways from many team sports.

“I think the great thing about soccer is how global it is and how it attracts different people,” said St. Louis CITY SC Director of Community Relations, Barbra Silva. “We want to contribute to that continued growth of diversity through the scope of playing soccer.”

In addition to being a unifier, Silva adds that soccer’s basic structure makes it a fantastic team sport for those of all different backgrounds.

“You need a couple of friends and a ball and then you can play,” Silva says.

This is an important factor. Youth sports in the U.S. have come under fire in recent years, in large part due to financial restraints and lack of inclusiveness. According to a 2022 survey conducted by Project Play, soccer was found to be the most annually expensive sport among all youth team sports in 2022, with basketball closely trailing.

A simple sport like soccer could be the key to achieving higher participation levels in sports among youth communities. If you combine that with programs that are low-cost or free, there’s even more potential for its growth.

The Building Blocks

A bulk of the kids in CITY Futures participate in Way-to-Play sessions. These are offered at five separate locations (North, Central, South, East, West).

Way-to-Play offers free weekly sessions to players ages 7-12. These typically larger, sessions are the next level of the program, following 101. According to Megan Arnett, a community coach at the University City location, the Way-to-Play training involves a mix of soccer and other kinds of skill building.

“Each week is a tactical and social, emotional breakdown,” Arnett says. “We pick drills that work on the tactical needs and align them to meet social, and emotional needs.”

Parents tell First Alert 4 this type of instruction is another stand-out feature of CITY Futures.

“This has been a phenomenal program,” said Donny Carver. Donny Carver’s son, Ben is a participant in Way-to-Play, among other levels of the program.

Donny says he appreciates the holistic approach of the training, and the changes he’s noticed in his son.

“It reignited his passion for soccer,” said Carver. “He’s got this whole new fire and is excited to be here.”

At the end of each Way-to-Play season, a tournament is held. The CITY Cup is designed to connect players from different regions by giving them a chance to play with and against each other. All players who participate in Way-to-Play are eligible for the CITY Cup.

“Bringing everyone together is a big thing here,” Bauer said.

Looking Ahead

The program takes a slightly more competitive turn with CITY Select. All CITY Select participants, including coaches, are chosen based on their performance during Way-to-Play.

Bauer says many of the kids here may be slightly more technically advanced, but the overall focus does not shift.

“We have a similar approach,” he says. “There’s a more tactical focus in (CITY) Select, but we still follow the Play-Practice-Play model.”

The coaches and players agree with him.

“They are the future, it’s important to set a good base for the kids,” said Community Coach Yasmina Dressen.

“There’s a lot more drills and it’s a lot more serious but there’s still the same concept,” said Ben, a player who is also a participant in Way-to-Play.

“The socio-emotional coaching we give them sets them up to deal with things in life that they may not be able to learn on their own,” said Community Coach Kris Brown.

CITY Select is also a potential pathway to the club’s youth academy team. But it’s the opportunity to play that Bauer says is most important.

“We want to provide every kid an opportunity to knock at the door of academy soccer and take the sport more seriously,” said Bauer.

Overall Message

Sports can be a very powerful tool for child development. Soccer, in particular, can have monumental effects on younger ages, as it remains popular and easy to learn.

This program embodies what youth sports are meant to be; an inclusive environment that promotes learning while having fun. With each session comes the opportunity to instill important lessons in life.

Regardless of familiarity, skill, or understanding; CITY Futures is the place for all who love the beautiful game, and a template for other youth programs to follow.

