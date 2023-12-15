First Alert 4 Investigates: What’s Being Hidden?

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (First Alert 4) - Every day the right to public information is in jeopardy, information that is key to transparency and accountability in government.

The public has the right to know how government leaders and agencies spend tax dollars, but not everyone is forthcoming with that information. State and federal laws allow public access to information and meetings. When that information is withheld, it can lead to discussions and deals happening behind closed doors.

It’s a challenge First Alert 4 Investigates has faced for years and is now doing something about through a new series “What’s Being Hidden?”

One case raising that question, is a day many in St. Louis will never forget.

On October 24, 2022 a 19-year-old former student shot his way into the shared South City campus of Central Visual and Performing Arts High School and the Collegiate School of Medicine and Bioscience.

The gunman killed 15-year-old student Alexzandria Bell and 61-year-old health and physical education teacher Jean Kuczka. Kuczka died protecting her students.

“She had a bunch of students behind her. Then some of them got injured jumping out of the window,” Steve Kuczka recalled of his wife. “She was just doing that to protect the kids. I’m sure she didn’t even think about it. She just did it out of instinct.”

More than a year later, the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department (SLMPD) won’t release any body camera or surveillance video. SLMPD also put out a timeline missing key points, including when the shooter got to the school. Why? SLMPD claim their investigative report isn’t finished.

As more time went by without the records being released, First Alert 4 Investigates kept asking St. Louis Police Chief Robert Tracy what’s taking so long.

When asked by First Alert 4 Investigates if a year is too long without sharing more information during an interview in August, Tracy responded, “There’s really nothing to hide. We’re transparent but we want to make sure that investigation is done thoroughly.”

“We’ll get this out, and anyone that’s been calling up we talk to all the schools,” Tracy added. “Maybe we haven’t broadcasted it through the media, but certainly we’re having conversations behind the scenes.”

Still, months later, nothing’s been released leaving the question: What’s being hidden from the public eye?

Another case involves the St. Louis City Justice Center (CJC).

On September 6th, 2022, Courtney McNeal walks into a holding cell at the jail, three minutes later he’s dragged out limp and barely moving. Within an hour, the 41-year-old dad died.

The jail’s explanation of what happened to McNeal was simply, “found unresponsive.”

First Alert 4 Investigates spent months trying to get video and related public records from the jail.

Instead, First Alert 4 has a paper trail showing month after month the jail delayed releasing anything. It eventually released some surveillance video, but the documents it released aren’t complete, there are entire pages the city doesn’t want the public to see and redacted claiming the information is protected from the public eye. First Alert 4 Investigates keeps asking for that information to be released.

McNeal is one of 11 people who died at the jail in less than two years. In many of those cases the jail released little to no information. First Alert 4 Investigates found the jail wasn’t reporting all of those deaths to the state, breaking a federal requirement.

It raises the question, what’s being hidden?

Another example of challenges to obtaining public records involves Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey’s Office.

In Missouri the Attorney General has the power to enforce the state’s open records law, which is called the Sunshine Law. Bailey’s website calls the Sunshine Law, “the embodiment of Missouri’s commitment to openness in government.”

First Alert 4 Investigates found his office hasn’t been fast about releasing public information.

Last January, First Alert 4 Investigates asked for records relating to complaints about a contractor who is accused of taking tens of thousands of dollars from customers and never finishing the job.

Bailey’s office initially responded that it would take a few months before the records were available. That date came and passed, First Alert 4 Investigates kept asking for the records.

Bailey’s office replied with another letter saying records may be available March 25, 2024. Meaning it would be more than a year to release the records. First Alert 4 Investigates asked Bailey what’s taking so long.

“It’s something we’re looking at. We’re always looking to improve processes and the March 2024 date is the latest date upon which we can get you the records. It’s entirely possible you’ll get them long before then,” Bailey said.

When First Alert 4 Investigates asked Bailey if he believes his office is fulfilling sunshine requests in a timely manner he responded, “Yeah, absolutely. We’ve closed hundreds of sunshine requests.”

Bailey claims he inherited a backlog of nearly 300 record requests from former Attorney General Eric Schmitt.

“The Missouri Attorney General’s Office is fulfilling the sunshine request in the order in which they’re received so that we’re not called to the carpet for picking winners and losers,” Bailey added.

All three of these cases are examples of some of the challenges to transparency and why public information that’s not being released is so important.

As journalists First Alert 4 faces these challenges every day. What’s Being Hidden is a way to pull back the curtain as part of First Alert 4′s commitment to openness and seeking the truth.

