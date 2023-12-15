Surprise Squad
Florissant PD searching for sexual assault suspect

By Deion Broxton
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 6:26 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FLORISSANT, Mo. (First Alert 4) - Authorities are searching for a male accused of sexually assaulting a woman Tuesday night in a Florissant apartment complex.

The Florissant Police Department reported a sexual assault occurred at the Delrado Apartments complex off of North Lindbergh Blvd around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Officers said a woman was going into her apartment when a masked, black male forced her into the apartment without a weapon and then sexually assaulted her. The woman told the police that the suspect is roughly 6-feet-tall, has a brown complexion with a wide nose, has a medium build and appears to be in his teens.

“It’s a concern because, you know, these type of things don’t really happen that often,” said Florissant Police Department public information officer Steve Michael. “Keep an eye out for each other and if you see something please call and report it.”

“It’s normally peaceful. The neighbors speak to you and everything,” said Terrelle Marion, a resident at Delrado Apartments. “I felt unsafe because I feel like, you know, there shouldn’t be access to our buildings if you’re not a resident.”

Marion told First Alert 4 he knows the victim of the sexual assault.

“I’d see her sporadically, but you know she -- I never really spoke to her, but I hope that everything works out for her,” he said. “Women deserve to be treated with respect and things like this shouldn’t happen.”

The Florissant Police Department encourages anyone with information related to this incident to please contact them at 314-831-7000.

