Gov. Parson meets with neighboring state leaders for update on Missouri River regional initiatives

ST. LOUIS (First Alert 4) -- Governors from Missouri, Iowa, Kansas, and Nebraska want to stop studying weather events for multiple years and urge more immediate action on regional droughts.

That unifying message has to do with the Missouri River which all those states touch.

This is a big deal for Missourians because whether they live along the Missouri River or not the river benefits them as an impactful force, driving all four state’s economies. Barges carrying agricultural products like corn and soybean, turbines for wind power, and of course sand and gravel for construction materials.

Thursday’s meeting of governors was born out of the 2019 floods. All states work together on solutions. But their new message, asking for action, is directed at the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

“The days of 10- and 12-years study needs to come to an end,” Gov. Parson shared. “People in our states expect more than a 10- or 12-year study when you work through historical flooding. They expect action and want to see action.”

“We need to be able to address the issue and then figure a way to fix it quicker than what we have experienced in the past, we tend to study things to death instead of moving forward and getting things done,” Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds said.

One big solution Parson brought up is if we are in a drought, how do we get things down a lower Missouri River and that’s just as important as dealing with a flooded river.

“When that river level goes down, you have to all of a sudden think about freezing or power plants this thing didn’t just start or end with a flood, there are many things you have to prepare for when we deal with the [U.S. Army Corps of Engineers],” Parson explained. “It’s not just a one disaster item that we are talking about today, I think that’s why it’s important for us governors to be on the same page with the Corp because tomorrow there is an issue on the river regardless of who we are or where we are it’s not always a flood that dictates what happens.”

There is no date set for the next meeting of the governors and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

Moving forward, the governor said they will continue to meet beyond the end of Parson’s term, which will be his final leading the state. Their top priority moving forward will be preparations for a possible third year of drought conditions.

