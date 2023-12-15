“He has two personalities:” Former friend of Defiance human trafficking suspect speaks out amid investigation

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (First Alert 4) -The former friend of a man accused of enslaving his 20-year-old cousin inside a Defiance home is speaking out about the investigation.

Karthik Bollam said he first met Venkatesh Sattaru in India in 2006, through a mutual friend.

“My first impression is he’s very good at talking, he’s good at oral communication, he can talk and talk and talk,” said Bollam.

Bollam said as he got to know Sattaru, he grew confused at some of the stories he would tell.

“Most of the things this guy is saying are not true,” he said. “He tries to hype himself up so much, even though he don’t know anyone, he projects himself as a very important person.”

Bollam said while in India, Sattaru had strong political affiliations to the YSR Congress Party, adding Sattaru was close with the Chief Minister of his state. He also owned a restaurant, Bollam said, that became a meeting ground for business deals.

Bollam said Sattaru was known for using his political power to help people secure land in India. However, he said when the restaurant started peforming poorly, Sattaru approached him about going to the United States.

“I was one of the people he approached about finding out how to move to the U.S. from India,” he said.

According to court documents, Sattaru immigrated to the U.S. in 2008. Bollam followed in 2010, living with Sattaru for one month while he got on his feet.

“He has this multiple personality, this double personality,” he said. “The first is that he’s this super sweet guy, the family person, takes care of his wife, he had one kid back then, this super family man. The second personality is where he does all kinds of scams.”

For the first few years, Sattaru worked at a kiosk at a local mall, according to Bollam.

Bollam said Sattaru enlisted in the Army around 2012, receiving his U.S. citizenship. Court documents state he was honorably discharged in 2014 after suffering “lifelong debilitating injuries while in training.”

“He kept telling us he got shot in the foot, or shot somewhere, which is definitely not true, I know that for a fact,” said Bollam.

After leaving the Army, Sattaru started his own company, Keysoft, according to court documents. Bollam said he also opened Absolute Barbeque Indian Wish Grill in the Chesterfield Valley. The city of Chesterfield said it opened in 2015 and closed in 2018.

“It started having big losses and he approached me about being a partner and I said no,” he said.

Bollam said their rocky friendship came to a head sometime in 2018 when Sattaru asked him for a loan.

“He was literally crying, tears in his eyes that his restaurant was running loses and his daughter had serious health issues and that point, you wouldn’t even question, or say show me the proof,” he said.

Sattaru asked his friend for $30,000 to help with his daughter’s medical bills, which Bollam said he was told weren’t covered by insurance. He wired him the money, no questions asked.

“Before you would lend him the money he’s like, ‘I’m this ultra rich guy and I have millions of groupies in India,’ and as soon as you lend him the money he’s like, ‘I don’t have any money, I’m very poor.’”

Bollam said he stopped talking to Sattaru after it became clear he had no plans to repay him.

“Towards the end, I can’t remember him speaking two sentences without a lie,” he said. “Once I got beyond the phase where I realized he’s a smooth talker, that’s when I realized he’s very, very manipulative.”

Bollam, who no longer lives in Missouri, said he wasn’t surprised when he saw his former friend’s name in the headlines.

“I thought he would be caught more in the money laudnering kind of case rather than human trafficking,” he said.

The nature of the allegations against Sattaru and two other men are unfathomable, Bollam said.

“That’s the thing that scares me,” he said. “The fact that he beat that guy so badly. When you beat somebody so badly, when you let go of that guy he’s going to complain. I mean, I don’t know what he would have done if the police hadn’t caught him at that point.”

The three suspects, including Sattaru, will go in front of a judge on Friday. There, their attorneys will argue to have their bonds reduced. Sattaru’s attorney is asking for $100,000 cash bond, with an authorized 10 percent.

Bollam said the political party Sattaru was previously affiliated with, the YSR Congress Party, is trying to distance itself from him in the wake of the investigation. Prosecutors previously convinced a judge to hold all three suspects on no bond, due to concern over political power and wealth in India.

Sattaru is from a region along India’s central-eastern coast known as Andhra Pradesh, according to Bollam. The area is home to about 50 million people.

