Increasing Clouds Today, Rain Holds Off Through Tomorrow

By Kristen Cornett
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 10:08 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
First Alert Weather:

  • One More very mild December Day Today
  • Cooler With Rain Likely Saturday, Especially in the Morning
  • Dry Sunday, More Sunshine

Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy, but another mild December day with a high near 60. It will remain dry as rain holds off until after midnight.

Saturday: Rain is likely. Scattered showers move in during the early morning hours and that’s when the steady and heaviest rain will occur. More scattered showers can be expected later in the afternoon to evening. Those should be lighter but will still make it damp at times. Expect a cooler day too with cloudy skies all day.

Sunday: Partly cloudy & dry.

