Man sentenced to decades in prison for murder at Carr Square apartment building in 2021

ST. LOUIS (First Alert 4) -- A St. Louis man was sentenced this week to 22 years in prison for shooting and killing a man at an apartment building just north of downtown St. Louis.

Stanico Jordan, now 19, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder. Prosecutors changed the first-degree murder charge and dropped an armed criminal action charge as part of a plea deal.

Jordan was 16 at the time of the shooting, which happened at the Preservation Square apartments on North 14th Street in the Carr Square neighborhood on July 11, 2021. Kyle Falker died at the scene of the shooting after being hit several times.

Jordan was certified as an adult in the case. Witnesses identified him as the shooter.

Another man, Dashaun Ewing, was charged in Falker’s death. He faces allegations of second-degree murder, armed criminal action and attempted robbery. Prosecutors allege Ewing was driving other people to the 1300 block of North 14th to rob Falker and drove away after the shooting.

Ewing’s case is still pending.

