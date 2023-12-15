Surprise Squad
‘Metro Boomin’ awarded key to city

By First Alert 4 Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 7:02 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (First Alert 4) - St. Louis native Leland “Metro Boomin” Wayne during a ceremony Thursday was presented a key to the city by Mayor Tishaura Jones.

Wayne is a Diamond-certified Grammy Award nominated producer. He is also active in several community efforts.

The ceremony on Thursday recognized his contributions in supporting single mothers and domestic abuse survivors.

