New center at St. Louis Community College works to make childcare accessible and affordable for community

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (First Alert 4) - As the childcare crisis forces parents out of the workforce, St. Louis Community College is working to ensure parents have affordable and accessible care.

The Child Development Laboratory Center on the Forest Park campus opened this fall for children ages six weeks to preschool.

“I was worried I wasn’t going to find anything, and my kids were going to be at home while I continued trying to do school,” said Chacity Cooper, a mom of two.

She is studying accounting and business administration and has two children attending the CDLC.

“A majority of our children who are here have parents who are students and taking classes,” said Donda Miller, the manager at CDLC.

There is a waitilist for their current classrooms but they are working to open an additional classroom.

The challenge of finding childcare has reached a crisis level in St. Louis and across the state.

According to a study by Care.com, child care is unaffordable for the majority of U.S. families, particularly low-income and middle-class households. Of parents surveyed, 67% are spending 20% or more of their annual household income on child care.

Cooper said she is grateful for a crant from STLCC which allows her to afford the childcare on campus.

Affordability is something state lawmakers are working on as well.

State Rep. Brenda Shields (R - St. Joseph’s) pre-filed legislation which would give tax credits to businesses who invest in childcare.

