Surprise Squad
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL

New center at St. Louis Community College works to make childcare accessible and affordable for community

By Alexis Zotos
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 10:26 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (First Alert 4) - As the childcare crisis forces parents out of the workforce, St. Louis Community College is working to ensure parents have affordable and accessible care.

The Child Development Laboratory Center on the Forest Park campus opened this fall for children ages six weeks to preschool.

“I was worried I wasn’t going to find anything, and my kids were going to be at home while I continued trying to do school,” said Chacity Cooper, a mom of two.

She is studying accounting and business administration and has two children attending the CDLC.

“A majority of our children who are here have parents who are students and taking classes,” said Donda Miller, the manager at CDLC.

There is a waitilist for their current classrooms but they are working to open an additional classroom.

The challenge of finding childcare has reached a crisis level in St. Louis and across the state.

According to a study by Care.com, child care is unaffordable for the majority of U.S. families, particularly low-income and middle-class households. Of parents surveyed, 67% are spending 20% or more of their annual household income on child care.

Cooper said she is grateful for a crant from STLCC which allows her to afford the childcare on campus.

Affordability is something state lawmakers are working on as well.

State Rep. Brenda Shields (R - St. Joseph’s) pre-filed legislation which would give tax credits to businesses who invest in childcare.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The St. Louis Zoo announced that Raja, a male Asian Elephant, will be moving to the Columbus...
Raja the elephant to leave St. Louis Zoo
Fred Love Jr.
Lawsuit filed in St. Louis after funeral home sends man’s brain home with family
St. Louis Blues heach coach Craig Berube watches play in the third period during a preseason...
Blues fire head coach Craig Berube
City’s jail oversight board worn out, vice chair submits resignation
City’s jail oversight board worn out, vice chair submits resignation
State Rep. Sarah Unsicker participates in a Missouri House subcommittee hearing December 5,...
Embattled state lawmaker claims ‘foreign interference’ in Missouri elections, drops out of AG race

Latest News

Second city jail oversight board member resigns, Mayor Jones responds
Second city jail oversight board member resigns, Mayor Jones responds
New center at St. Louis Community College works to make childcare accessible and affordable...
New center at St. Louis Community College works to make childcare accessible and affordable for community
St. Charles County seeks to join in lawsuit over cannabis tax
State Rep. Sarah Unsicker participates in a Missouri House subcommittee hearing December 5,...
Embattled state lawmaker claims ‘foreign interference’ in Missouri elections, drops out of AG race