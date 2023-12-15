Police say suspects posed as law enforcement in home invasion Wednesday in Bellefontaine Neighbors

BELLEFONTAINE NEIGHBORS, Mo. (First Alert 4) - Two men are charged following a home invasion Wednesday where police say the suspects posed as law enforcement to enter a residence and held an 8-year-old boy and his mother at gunpoint as they ransacked the home.

St. Louis County prosecutors on Thursday charged 33-year-old Nathaniel A. Gibson and 19-year-old Jadan K. Martin, both of St. Louis, each with first-degree robbery, first-degree burglary, first-degree child endangerment, armed criminal action, resisting arrest and impersonating law enforcement.

More arrests in the case are likely, as Gibson and Martin are two of five suspects involved in the incident, according to charging documents. Both are being held in the St. Louis County Jail on $500,000 cash-only bond.

According to a Bellefontaine Neighbors Police probable cause statement, a doorbell camera captured four men, some with firearms, yelling “Police” and “ATF” while banging on the door of the victim’s home in the 1200 block of Yukon Drive.

After gaining entry, the suspects took the victim and her 8-year-old son into the boy’s bedroom and forced them to lay on the floor, where they repeatedly threatened to kill the victim at gunpoint, the statement reads.

During the incident, 911 emergency dispatchers received an open call where they could hear an active home invasion happening. Police said a dispatcher could hear statements such as, “Where’s the money? Where is it?” on the line.

As the first officer arrived, he saw three suspects running out of the home. Two appeared to be in possession of handguns and the third a rifle. The three men entered a Mercedes SUV parked on the front lawn, which had two other people inside, then fled the scene at a high rate of speed, according to the statement.

The vehicle struck a curb and the suspects fled. The officer apprehended Gibson following a foot pursuit. Other officers began searching the area and found Martin at a residence a short distance away from where the SUV crashed, the statement reads.

