Rain Overnight into Saturday

Click here to download the First Alert Weather App

First Alert Weather:

Dry This Evening, But Rain Arrives Any Time Near or After Midnight

A Wet Saturday, Especially In The Morning For STL

Dry Sunday

This Evening: Low 50s fall to 40s, well above normal but grab a jacket. It will be dry and turning cloudy, but if you’re out late there is a chance for a light shower By Midnight. The steady and heavier rain will fall Saturday morning in St. Louis.

Saturday: A wet morning to Midday for St. Louis, then the steady and heavier rain slowly progresses east through our Illinois counties in the afternoon. While the bulk of the rain for STL is in the morning, a few lighter showers can re-develop later in the afternoon and evening. It will be a cloudy and cooler day, but still above the normal high of 44. Any lingering light showers or drizzle ends Saturday night, Sunday will be dry.

Sunday: Morning clouds will gradually clear in the afternoon for a dry day. While cooler than Friday’s 60s, it is yet another above normal day.

Cold Monday: A chilly hits Monday and the winds will be whipping. Our high will struggle to reach 40 and with gusts 35-40 MPH, the wind chill will be in the 20s most of the afternoon. This cold won’t last though, as there is a warming trend next week with more 50s expected.

Copyright 2023 First Alert 4. All rights reserved.