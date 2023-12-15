Second city jail oversight board member resigns, Mayor Jones responds

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (First Alert 4) -A second St. Louis jail oversight board member has resigned within a week’s time.

Michael Milton, Milton is a criminal justice system reformer, was appointed by Mayor Tishaura Jones in 2022 and Thursday he submitted his letter, saying under her leadership the board has faced “constant obstruction.”

“We’ve tried,” said Milton. “For 18 months that I’ve been there, 18+ months that I’ve been on this board. We’ve been patient.”

The City Justice Center has faced mounting criticism over the past few years. Claims of inhumane conditions to poor medical resources have been reported. Milton says it has all led to multiple inmate deaths.

“I don’t think it can get no worse,” said Milton. “What we’ve seen over the last 4 months is that 5 people died. I think it’s time for a very drastic measure. We’re hearing that women are not getting the feminine products; we’re hearing that some people are eating one time a day.”

Milton says in his letter that Mayor Jones’ administration “does not want to take claims of injustice seriously.”

Earlier this week, First Alert Four told you Janis Mensah resigned for the same reason. “It’s clear that the jail is a mess,” said Milton. “People are being starved, people are not receiving showers, people are dying.”

As resignations have been rolling in, Mayor Jones is responding saying her administration has been committed to civilian oversight of corrections.

Since day one, my administration has remained committed to civilian oversight of corrections. From championing the legislation establishing the Detention Facilities Oversight Board (DFOB), to defending it successfully against the Police Officers Association in court, to stepping in when members and investigative staff did not get their training, we have done everything we could to ensure the DFOB could be the effective oversight board it was meant to be. That included the carefully considered nominations to this board, wrote Mayor Jones.

“To be effective, civilian oversight requires board members having a firm understanding of jail operations, confidentiality rules, and federal, state and local laws governing jails and detainee rights in order to make informed decisions. Mr. Milton’s absence on training dates and Mx. Mensah’s repeated refusal to complete the training only hindered their ability to be informed and effective. However I am grateful for the four DFOB members who have kept their commitment, completed their required training under the ordinance, and now have access to the jail.

“I look forward to working with the remaining members, and identifying new members who will take their role on this oversight board seriously and commit to being informed before investigating complaints and conditions at the CJC.”

Milton says he completed the training, but once it was time to tour the jail, he and others were told more training was needed. He says inmate’s lives are dangling in the balance.”

“We have a responsibility to the people who are inside of that jail and the families who lost someone inside that jail. we will fight whoever is necessary so we can make sure we have answers,” Milton.

We reached out to the city’s public safety office for comment and did not hear back.

