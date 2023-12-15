St. Charles County human trafficking suspects to remain behind bars after judge denies bond reduction request

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (First Alert 4) -A St. Charles County judge has ordered three suspects at the center of a human trafficking investigation to remain behind bars jailed on no bond.

The decision, made by Judge Jeffrey Sandcork, will keep Venkatesh Sattaru, 35, Nikhil Penmatsa, 27, and Sravan Penumetcha, 23, all in custody. All three are facing several charges, including trafficking for purposes of slavery/involuntary servitude or forced labor, contributing to human trafficking- misuse of documentation, accessory domestic assault 1st degree, armed criminal action, and kidnapping and abuse through forced labor.

During a bond reduction hearing on Friday, attorneys for the three men argued they are not flight risks, as they’ve turned over their passports and should be considered low risk to the community. William Goldstein, the attorney representing Sattaru, said the 20-year-old victim in the case came over to the U.S. on his own and was helped, more than he was hurt, by his client.

“We believe there’s a whole separate narrative than the one that’s been presented to the news thus far,” said Goldstein.

In court, Goldstein argued Sattaru provided food, clothing, education and a car to the victim, adding the victim was able to come and go from the home whenever he pleased. Sattaru also helped his cousin obtain his driver’s permit, affording him the freedom of driving, argued Goldstein.

“He claims to be a human trafficking victim,” said Goldstein. “But he’s out driving alone.”

Goldstein also pointed to several traffic violations the victim encountered last spring in both February and April. In the April incident, the victim was pulled over driving Sattaru’s car and according to body camera footage, can be heard telling officers his “brother” would be coming soon to help. Goldstein said the victim referred to Sattaru as his “brother” despite being cousins. In the video, the victim makes no mention of abuse or conditions at home, something Goldstein argued he had ample ability to do.

Another traffic incident resulted in the victim needing to get his fingerprints documented at the St. Charles County Department of Corrections in July. Again, Goldstein argued, the victim made no mention of the alleged abuse. Goldstein also offered dozens of photos to the court, documenting the victim in various places with Sattaru’s family, at school and shopping at retail stores while trying on clothes.

“Who takes picture after picture after picture of a person buying clothes and being out at different places, an adult, unless it’s your kid...nobody does that.,” said St. Charles County Prosecuting Attorney Joe McCulloch. “You do that in anticipation of what you’re going to do.”

The prosecution presented both photo and video evidence of the alleged abuse to the judge, including one video where Sattaru allegedly is seen beating the victim with a crowbar inside a restaurant.

Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Lawrence Chrum likened the injuries on the victim’s back to photos from the 19th century depicting slaves who had been whipped. The victim, who is now in protective custody, suffered broken fingers and toes, ribs, and numerous other injuries in various stages of healing, according to police.

“I do believe some disciplining went on,” said Goldstein. “But that’s a separate case all together, its not the lie that this gentleman wants everyone to believe, the narrative that everyone wants to believe that he’s some human slave, human trafficking victim.”

In court, Chrum read a quote he’d written down from the victim after speaking with him on Thursday. The quote indicated the victim would rather take his own life than know the suspects had been released from jail.

“Anybody that understands human trafficking knows that you first gain the confidence of the individual and then you dominate the individual and that’s exactly what happened in this case,” said McCulloch.

Around 5 p.m. Friday evening, Judge Sandcork ruled all three suspects will remained jailed.

