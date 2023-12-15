"Unbelievable fear." Man charged after day-long assault of girlfriend

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (First Alert 4) - A domestic violence victim is recovering after suffering a day-long assault at her home in Manchester. She told her story to First Alert 4, but asked us not to use her name.

“Intense, unbelievable fear,” she said.

The woman’s boyfriend, 43-year-old Jared Ellis, was arrested and charged with 3 counts of domestic violence.

She said the two of them went out Sunday evening to the Sky Bar on Kehrs Mill Road in Ballwin. She said they argued and at one point Ellis got so heated that other customers tried to calm him.

According to court documents Ellis began to assault the victim early Sunday by throwing a coffee table onto her while she was sleeping. The woman said Ellis bit her hand and throughout the day repeatedly assaulted her by hitting and choking her.

“There were more than one occasion where I thought this is it, this is the end,” she said.

Court documents said Ellis continued to drink throughout the day and became intoxicated. At one point he threatened to kill himself and went to the basement. Shortly after, the victim said she heard a gunshot.

The woman was eventually able to call 911 and police officers arrived promptly. She said Ellis resisted arrest and had to be tazed.

Ellis pled guilty om 2020 to domestic assault charges and was sentenced to one year in prison, but the sentenced was suspended. On September 30th, Ellis was arrested by police in Washington for hitting the victim and dragging her out of a vehicle. The case is still under review by the Franklin County prosecutor’s office.

From 2019 to early 2023 Ellis was in another dating relationship. His former girlfriend told First Alert 4 that he was also violent and abusive in that relationship.

The victim said she hopes other women will learn from her experience and trust their gut if they notice red flags at the beginning of a relationship. Emily Stoinski with Safe Connections , an organization working to prevent and end domestic violence, said victims need to know that there’s help for them.

“Only a survivor knows when is the time to leave or if they should leave that situation. so I just want to encourage, if that person is able to reach out just to talk through what a potential safety plan could look like if they decide to leave. Or just start thinking what does leaving look like.

The Safe Connections 24-hour crisis helpline is 314-531-2003.

Bond for Ellis is set at $50,000, cash only. His next court appearance is scheduled for December 19th at 10:00 a.m.

