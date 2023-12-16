Jefferson County man charged with sexually abusing child for years

JEFFERSON COUNTY (First Alert 4) -- A Jefferson County man was charged with sexually abusing an underage girl multiple times over the course of seven years.

Benjamin F. Sexton Jr., 46, was charged with six counts of first-degree statutory rape, five counts of first-degree statutory sodomy, three counts of second-degree statutory rape, and one count each of second-degree statutory sodomy, child molestation, and endangering the welfare of a child.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said the allegations were reported to them in November. Sexton was arrested Thursday during a search warrant with detectives, SWAT officers, crime scene investigators, the Internet Crimes Against Children Taskforce, and an electronics-sniffing canine.

A probable cause statement against Sexton includes details from an interview in early December with the victim, who said Sexton sexually abused her from ages 7 to 14. The alleged abuse happened between May 2016 and November of this year.

The victim told police that Sexton first abused her at a Motel 6 in St. Louis County when she was 7. The probable cause statement says when Sexton would take the girl to a hotel over the years, he would make her go in through a side door so no one would see them together.

The charging document against Sexton lays out multiple other alleged sexual abuse incidents over the next seven years in Jefferson County, St. Louis County, and Franklin County. The victim also told police that Sexton would often give her drugs in pill form or through a smoking pipe.

The girl tested positive for methamphetamines on a drug test, which detectives said was consistent with the drug use she described with Sexton.

The victim told detectives that Sexton recorded himself sexually abusing her multiple times and showed her pornographic videos on his computer and phone. She also said she sent nude photos of herself to Sexton on social media after he asked for them.

The probable cause statement says the girl told detectives she saw Sexton sexually abuse another child. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office at 636-797-5515.

Sexton is being held without bond.

