Carbon monoxide poisoning in KCMO leaves three dead, one in critical condition

By Zoë Shriner
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 8:47 AM CST|Updated: 13 hours ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - On Saturday, the Kansas City Fire Department reported a triple fatality carbon monoxide call.

According to KCFD, a carbon monoxide call was made around 6:50 a.m. concerning a residence near Fuller Avenue and 10th Street in Kansas City, Missouri.

When crews arrived, they found three people dead and one in critical condition. The surviving victim was taken to an area hospital.

All four victims are males between the ages of 20 and 40, but no other identifying information is available at this time.

KCFD is investigating the incident and believes it may have been caused by using a generator indoors, but this has not been confirmed.

This incident is just blocks away from a similar incident in November, where three men were killed by carbon monoxide poisoning caused by a generator running indoors. KCFD warned that using generators in this manner is extremely risky.

“If you’re going to run any sort of gas-powered engine indoors or in a confined space whether it’s a generator or power washer, yeah, you’re playing a dangerous game,” battalion chief Michael Hopkins said at the time.

KCFD has issued safety tips on how to protect your home from poisonous gas.

Editor’s Note: This is a breaking news story, updates will be provided as more information becomes available.

