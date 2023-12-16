Local non-profit helps Santa spread holiday joy to hundreds of families

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (First Alert 4) - As Christmas gets closer, a local organization is doing its part to help Santa spread holiday joy to hundreds of families.

Santa’s Helpers makes sure all children in the St. Louis region have a joyful holiday. Tonight, First Alert 4 got a look inside all the hard work that goes into this. The non-profit is 100 percent made up of volunteers and calls for a lot of help. It started 55 years ago, helping one family have gifts to open Christmas morning. This year, around 1,400 families were helped.

One woman has been behind it since the beginning. Over the years, she’s seen this organization grow and face challenges along the way.

“Originally, we started a week before Christmas,” said Founder and Executive Director Rita Swiener.

This year marks the largest outreach ever for Santa’s Helpers. And with that, a need for help.

