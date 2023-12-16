Surprise Squad
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL

Local non-profit helps Santa spread holiday joy to hundreds of families

By First Alert 4 Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 6:46 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (First Alert 4) - As Christmas gets closer, a local organization is doing its part to help Santa spread holiday joy to hundreds of families.

Santa’s Helpers makes sure all children in the St. Louis region have a joyful holiday. Tonight, First Alert 4 got a look inside all the hard work that goes into this. The non-profit is 100 percent made up of volunteers and calls for a lot of help. It started 55 years ago, helping one family have gifts to open Christmas morning. This year, around 1,400 families were helped.

One woman has been behind it since the beginning. Over the years, she’s seen this organization grow and face challenges along the way.

“Originally, we started a week before Christmas,” said Founder and Executive Director Rita Swiener.

This year marks the largest outreach ever for Santa’s Helpers. And with that, a need for help.

To learn more or volunteer, click this link.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The St. Louis Zoo announced that Raja, a male Asian Elephant, will be moving to the Columbus...
Raja the elephant to leave St. Louis Zoo
Fred Love Jr.
Lawsuit filed in St. Louis after funeral home sends man’s brain home with family
City’s jail oversight board worn out, vice chair submits resignation
City’s jail oversight board worn out, vice chair submits resignation
FILE - Andre Braugher, a cast member in the television series "Brooklyn Nine-Nine," poses for...
Andre Braugher’s cause of death released, rep for ‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ and ‘Homicide’ star says
"Unbelievable fear." Man charged after day-long assault of girlfriend
"Unbelievable fear." Man charged after day-long assault of girlfriend

Latest News

Wreaths Across America partners with Pay It Forward Project to honor fallen St. Louis veterans...
Wreaths Across America partners with Pay It Forward Project to honor fallen St. Louis veterans this holiday season
Illegal dumping problems continue in Walnut Park West neighborhood
Illegal dumping problems continue in Walnut Park West neighborhood
Wreaths Across America partners with Pay It Forward Project to honor fallen St. Louis veterans...
Wreaths Across America partners with Pay It Forward Project to honor fallen St. Louis veterans this
St. Charles County human trafficking suspects to remain behind bars after judge denies bond...
St. Charles County human trafficking suspects to remain behind bars after judge denies bond reduction request
Illegal dumping problems continue in Walnut Park West neighborhood
Illegal dumping problems continue in Walnut Park West neighborhood