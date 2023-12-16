Surprise Squad
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL

Police: Man dies after being struck in south St. Louis

According to St. Louis Metropolitan Police, the crash took place at Gravois and Nebraska...
According to St. Louis Metropolitan Police, the crash took place at Gravois and Nebraska around 6 p.m.(Atlanta News First)
By Lucas Sellem
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 7:49 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (First Alert 4) - A man was struck and killed in a crash in south St. Louis Friday evening.

According to St. Louis Metropolitan Police, the crash took place at Gravois and Nebraska around 6 p.m. Police say a man was found suffering from ‘massive head trauma’ after being struck by an undescribed vehicle. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Accident reconstruction has been requested.

This story will be updated once new information becomes available.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The St. Louis Zoo announced that Raja, a male Asian Elephant, will be moving to the Columbus...
Raja the elephant to leave St. Louis Zoo
Fred Love Jr.
Lawsuit filed in St. Louis after funeral home sends man’s brain home with family
City’s jail oversight board worn out, vice chair submits resignation
City’s jail oversight board worn out, vice chair submits resignation
"Unbelievable fear." Man charged after day-long assault of girlfriend
"Unbelievable fear." Man charged after day-long assault of girlfriend
FILE - Andre Braugher, a cast member in the television series "Brooklyn Nine-Nine," poses for...
Andre Braugher’s cause of death released, rep for ‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ and ‘Homicide’ star says

Latest News

Restaurant owner optimistic about future of downtown businesses
Restaurant owner optimistic about future of downtown businesses
Nathaniel A. Gibson (left) and Jadan K. Martin are facing charges in a home invasion Wednesday...
Police say suspects posed as law enforcement in home invasion Wednesday in Bellefontaine Neighbors
Push to get dogs adopted at CareSTL as shelter prepares to close for repairs
Push to get dogs adopted at CareSTL as shelter prepares to close for repairs
Local non-profit helps Santa spread holiday joy to hundreds of families
Local non-profit helps Santa spread holiday joy to hundreds of families