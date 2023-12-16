Police: Man dies after being struck in south St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (First Alert 4) - A man was struck and killed in a crash in south St. Louis Friday evening.

According to St. Louis Metropolitan Police, the crash took place at Gravois and Nebraska around 6 p.m. Police say a man was found suffering from ‘massive head trauma’ after being struck by an undescribed vehicle. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Accident reconstruction has been requested.

This story will be updated once new information becomes available.

