Police: Man dies after being struck in south St. Louis
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 7:49 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (First Alert 4) - A man was struck and killed in a crash in south St. Louis Friday evening.
According to St. Louis Metropolitan Police, the crash took place at Gravois and Nebraska around 6 p.m. Police say a man was found suffering from ‘massive head trauma’ after being struck by an undescribed vehicle. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Accident reconstruction has been requested.
This story will be updated once new information becomes available.
