Missouri DHSS staff worked throughout night to find care for 170 residents displaced from St. Louis nursing home

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (First Alert 4) - The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services says staff worked through the night to relocate and find care for 170 people forced out of a St. Louis nursing home which abruptly closed Friday, leaving staff unpaid.

DHSS Spokesperson Lisa Cox told First Alert 4 state officials became aware of the situation yesterday and contacted administrators of Northview Village Nursing Home, located in the 2400 block of North Kingshighway.

“Our regional team worked through the night to ensure the approximate 170 residents were cared for and safely relocated,” Cox said. “The last resident left the facility just before 6 a.m. today. Today, our team is following up with the facilities to check in on the residents who were transferred.”

St. Louis firefighters were called to the facility Friday for a report of residents stuck in an elevator and when they arrived, found the residents being evacuated. First Alert 4 found they have been relocated to 14 facilities in the St. Louis Metro Area and Illinois.

St. Louis County Public Administrator Timothy Weaks said he had three people under his care residing in the facility and learned about the abrupt closure via news reports.

“We received no notice of this closure whatsoever,” Weaks said. “One of my wards has since eloped and her location is unknown. We are actively trying to locate her, but it sounds like she hopped on a bus without anyone contacting us about her. We have received so little information about the events last night except those employees received notice of not being paid, began to walk out, and DHSS came in late last night and began removing all 177 residents.”

While staff were left unpaid, the facility received a $1.9 million Paycheck Protection Loan in 2020, which was forgiven in August 2021, according to ProPublica, a nonprofit investigative journalism organization which offers a database of entities which received the funding.

Northview Village is one of seven residential care facilities in Missouri and Illinois operated by Healthcare Accounting Services LLC based in Brentwood. Calls to the company placed after business hours on Friday and Saturday were not answered.

Missouri Secretary of State business records show the owner of those homes is Makhlouf Suissa of Chicago. First Alert 4 attempted to contact Suissa at his home Saturday afternoon seeking answers, but a listed number was disconnected.

U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, which ranks skilled care facilities in the nation, in its most recent report issued the facility a one-star rating, the lowest possible. Much of the low mark was based on staffing, which saw numbers far below national averages.

While the facility did not submit staff turnover numbers to CMS, the amount of time skilled staff spent with residents was nearly half the national average. The assessment showed nurse staff at Northview Village spend on average one hour and 57 minutes with residents while the national average is three hours and 47 minutes.

CMS assessments show the facility was fined 12 times in the past three years, totaling just over $142,000.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.