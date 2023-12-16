Surprise Squad
Officer-involved shooting in St. Clair under investigation

The shooting took place near the Gun Shack, at 795 Commercial Avenue.
The shooting took place near the Gun Shack, at 795 Commercial Avenue.
By First Alert 4 Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 9:01 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ST. CLAIR, Mo. (First Alert 4) - Authorities are investigating an officer-involved shooting in St. Clair Friday evening.

The shooting took place near the Gun Shack, at 795 Commercial Avenue around 7:15 p.m. St. Clair City Police were responding to a report of an impaired driver. As officers arrived on scene, the suspect fled and a short pursuit began. It ended at the Gun Shack. When police tried to take the suspect into custody, an officer fired at least one shot, striking the suspect.

The suspect was taken to a hospital with what are believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.

First Alert 4 will update this story once new information has been released.

