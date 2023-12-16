Surprise Squad
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL

Rain & Drizzle Likely Today

By Kristen Cornett
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 10:08 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Click here to download the First Alert Weather App

First Alert Weather:

  • Rain & Drizzle Likely Today
  • Rain/Drizzle Tapers Off Tonight
  • Dry Sunday

Saturday: The steady and heavier rain slowly progresses east through our Illinois counties in the afternoon. While the bulk of the rain for STL is in the morning, a few lighter showers and drizzle is expected in the afternoon and evening. It will be a cloudy and cooler day, but still above the normal high of 44. Any lingering light showers or drizzle ends Saturday night, Sunday will be dry.

Sunday: Morning clouds will gradually clear in the afternoon for a dry day. While cooler than Friday’s 60s, it is yet another above normal day.

Cold Monday: A chill hits Monday and the winds will be whipping. Our high will struggle to reach 40 and with gusts to 35MPH, the wind chill will be in the 20s most of the day. This cold won’t last though, as there is a warming trend next week with more 50s expected.

Copyright 2023 First Alert 4. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File - Matthew Perry poses for a portrait on Feb. 17, 2015, in New York. Perry, 54. The...
Medical examiner reveals cause of death for ‘Friends’ star Matthew Perry
"Unbelievable fear." Man charged after day-long assault of girlfriend
"Unbelievable fear." Man charged after day-long assault of girlfriend
CITY Futures is the official youth soccer program for St. Louis CITY SC.
Building a future through the beautiful game
“He has two personalities:” Former friend of Defiance human trafficking suspect speaks out...
“He has two personalities:” Former friend of Defiance human trafficking suspect speaks out amid investigation
Nathaniel A. Gibson (left) and Jadan K. Martin are facing charges in a home invasion Wednesday...
Police say suspects posed as law enforcement in home invasion Wednesday in Bellefontaine Neighbors

Latest News

Rain Overnight into Saturday
Rain Overnight into Saturday
Increasing Clouds Today, Rain Holds Off Through Tomorrow
Increasing Clouds Today, Rain Holds Off Through Tomorrow
Dec 15 morning forecast
Increasing Clouds Today, Rain Holds Off Through Tomorrow
Clouds Friday, Rain Saturday
Clouds Friday, Rain Saturday