First Alert Weather:

Rain & Drizzle Likely Today

Rain/Drizzle Tapers Off Tonight

Dry Sunday

Saturday: The steady and heavier rain slowly progresses east through our Illinois counties in the afternoon. While the bulk of the rain for STL is in the morning, a few lighter showers and drizzle is expected in the afternoon and evening. It will be a cloudy and cooler day, but still above the normal high of 44. Any lingering light showers or drizzle ends Saturday night, Sunday will be dry.

Sunday: Morning clouds will gradually clear in the afternoon for a dry day. While cooler than Friday’s 60s, it is yet another above normal day.

Cold Monday: A chill hits Monday and the winds will be whipping. Our high will struggle to reach 40 and with gusts to 35MPH, the wind chill will be in the 20s most of the day. This cold won’t last though, as there is a warming trend next week with more 50s expected.

