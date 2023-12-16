Restaurant owner optimistic about future of downtown businesses

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (First Alert 4) -On Friday afternoon, a line stretched out the door of Sugarfire BBQ’s downtown location near The Dome.

The Dirt Nationals had brought a busy weekend crowd to the venue, and downtown St. Louis was full of race fans looking for lunch spots. Across the street, another line had formed at Hi-Pointe Drive-in.

Mike Johnson, the owner of both restaurants, said the crowds are a common sight during big weekend events. He said business has been steady through the fall, despite lowered attendance at Cardinals games in late summer.

“It’s a really good feeling and it’s a testament to how far downtown has come,” he said.

Johnson has been optimistic about his downtown locations. After the success of Hi-Pointe and Sugarfire’s storefronts he is working on opening another business on Washington St. called Hot Pizza and Cold Beer, which he hoped would help boost nightlife in the area.

“It’s always busy down here,” he said. “I’d recommend to anyone to open a restaurant downtown.”

Kurt Weigle, who works with Greater St. Louis, Inc., shared Johnson’s optimism. He said that lowered crime has seemed to encourage growth and investment in downtown. Major announcements from Anthem and other employers about expanding workspaces in the area had helped, too.

“The way people are talking about downtown is changing,” Weigle said.

Weigle acknowledged that office space had suffered in St. Louis and other cities coming out of the pandemic. But he said that buildings in the area were starting to successfully convert space into residential units.

He predicted that downtown would continue to thrive as a neighborhood, supporting restaurants and other retail moving into the area.

“There are already 10 thousand people who live downtown,” he said. “With this growing amenity base we think office space will transition to residential.”

Johnson said he felt the district near his restaurants were headed in the right direction, but said he felt more private investment was needed.

“There have been problems but in my opinion a lot of those problems are getting worked out and it’s getting better and better,” he said.

