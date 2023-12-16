SLU Hospital nurses to strike for patient safety

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (First Alert 4) - SSM Health Saint Louis University Hospital (SLUH) registered nurses came to an agreement on Friday to strike for the second time.

SLUH nurses gave notice to their employer on Friday that they will hold a strike for 48 hours beginning on Dec. 27 from 7 a.m. to Dec. 29 at 6:59 a.m., protesting management’s treatment of their jobs. Back in September, the National Nurses Organizing Committee at SLUH rallied for 24 hours straight, demanding the hospital do more to hire and retain nurses. Since the pandemic, the hospital has seen nurses leave en masse and efforts to replace those individuals have been minimal.

To be clear, nurses voted to authorize this strike on Dec. 8. of this year. Nurses always give at least 10 days of advance notice to the hospital to allow for alternative plans to be created for patient care.

“Management has refused to seriously consider or compromise on our proposals regarding SSM’s outsourcing of nurse jobs,” said Jessica Tulk, RN in the emergency department. “We need to hire full-time union staff nurses who are invested in the community and our patients.”

SLUH nurses were in negotiations with the hospital since May 2023, addressing concerns regarding extreme staffing shortages, employee turnovers, and management failing to order experienced nurses. Their previous contract expired on June 15. The RNs held an informational picket about the issues on July 19 and a one-day strike on September 25. The nurses urge management to invest in nursing staff and agree to a contract that addresses nurse retention and stops the overutilization of external agency nurses.

“We have a staffing crisis, but a revolving door of outsourced nurses is not the solution,” said Earline Shepard, RN in the cardiac catheterization lab at SLUH. “We are taking time away from our patients to assist temporary agency nurses. Staff nurses can give our patients the continuity of care they need in their medical treatment.”

