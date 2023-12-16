Teamsters authorize, prepare to strike at Anheuser-Busch

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (First Alert 4) - Teamsters nationwide voted 99% on Saturday to authorize a strike at Anheuser-Busch if the beer company doesn’t come to the negotiation table before their current agreement expires in February 2024.

In a press release, the union stated they’re looking for an agreement that improves wages, protects jobs and secures health care and retirement benefits for the 5,000 Teamsters working at the 12 U.S. Anheuser-Busch breweries.

The current agreement is set to expire on Feb. 29, 2024, and Teamsters said that there is no set dates for negotiations.

“Teamsters stand firm in our fight for the best contract at Anheuser-Busch, and this powerful strike vote proves it. Our members’ labor, talent, and sacrifice are what put Anheuser-Busch products on the shelf, and we are committed to getting a contract that rewards and recognizes their hard work,” said Teamsters General President Sean M. O’Brien. “If Anheuser-Busch’s executives can’t get their act together to negotiate an agreement that respects workers, we will see them out on the streets.”

In the press release announcing the authorization to strike, the Teamsters said they’ve been able to reach tentative agreements with the company to end tiered health care and restored retiree health benefits in November.

The union, in its press release, has accused Anheuser-Busch of delaying negotiations since mid-November despite requests by the union.

“Anheuser-Busch can’t kick this can down the road much longer. The Teamsters don’t want to be forced onto the picket line at any employer, but we are fully prepared to walk if Anheuser-Busch doesn’t get serious about negotiating a record contract that also protects good union jobs,” said Jeff Padellaro, Director of the Teamsters Brewery, Bakery, and Soft Drink Conference. “It is the workers — the dedicated and tireless members of the Teamsters — who make this company a success and who have earned to share in that success.”

First Alert 4 reached out to Anheuser-Busch for comment and is waiting to hear back.

