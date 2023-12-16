Surprise Squad
Wreaths Across America partners with Pay It Forward Project to honor fallen St. Louis veterans this holiday season

By First Alert 4 Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 6:34 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (First Alert 4) - Wreaths Across America is partnering with the Pay It Forward Project to honor all fallen veterans from the St. Louis area this holiday season.

Today, the group started laying wreaths at Calvary Cemetery. Tomorrow, there will be a ceremony and wreath laying at Ressurection Cemetery. Beth Breuning, the project’s leader, knows the sacrifices each person made on behalf of their country.

“There’s a lot of veterans at other cemeteries, and you can still go honor that veteran,” Breuning says.

It costs $17 to sponsor a wreath. They also need volunteers to help place thousands of wreaths on headstones across St. Louis.

To help out, click this link.

