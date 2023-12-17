Surprise Squad
Cold Front Moves Through Overnight

By Kristen Cornett
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 10:08 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
First Alert Weather:

  • Dry Cold Front Comes Through Overnight
  • Winds Become Gusts out of the NW
  • Gusty Winds Linger Through Monday with wind chills in the 20s

Monday: Windy and colder under mostly sunny skies. The high temperature will only climb into the upper 30s. Wind gusts from the northwest up to 35 mph keep wind chills in the 20s all day.

What’s Next: Multiple rain chances arrive beginning Thursday night. Rain chances continue through next weekend.

Christmas Day Outlook: Too early for specifics but it does look warm for this time of year with a chance for rain.

