Creve Coeur Police conduct bomb search at 3 synagogues Sunday following emailed threat

By Pat Pratt
Published: Dec. 17, 2023 at 3:21 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CREVE COEUR, Mo. (First Alert 4) - An emailed threat suggesting a bomb was in the building resulted in police searching three Jewish synagogues Sunday in Creve Coeur.

Police said no explosive device was found at any of the buildings after a search with the assistance of St. Louis County Police using explosive-detecting K-9 units. Police said after the search there were no immediate safety concerns.

Creve Coeur Police said the agency is currently working to determine the source of the emailed messages and to see if they are connected to other threats to synagogues across the nation recently.

