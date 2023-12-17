Dry Weather Overnight, Clouds Linger Through Sunday Morning

Click here to download the First Alert Weather App

First Alert Weather:

Cloudy but dry overnight

Clouds liner into Sunday morning

At least partial sunshine by Sunday afternoon

Sunday: Morning clouds will gradually clear in the afternoon for a dry day. While cooler than Friday’s 60s, it is yet another above normal day. A dry cold front will move through late Sunday night. The winds will pick up and it will bring colder temperatures for Monday.

Cold Monday: Our high will struggle to reach 40 and with gusts up around 30MPH, the wind chill will be in the 20s all day. This cold won’t last though, as there is a warming trend expected by midweek.

