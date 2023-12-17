Surprise Squad
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL

Dry Weather Overnight, Clouds Linger Through Sunday Morning

By Kristen Cornett
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 10:08 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Click here to download the First Alert Weather App

First Alert Weather:

  • Cloudy but dry overnight
  • Clouds liner into Sunday morning
  • At least partial sunshine by Sunday afternoon

Sunday: Morning clouds will gradually clear in the afternoon for a dry day. While cooler than Friday’s 60s, it is yet another above normal day. A dry cold front will move through late Sunday night. The winds will pick up and it will bring colder temperatures for Monday.

Cold Monday: Our high will struggle to reach 40 and with gusts up around 30MPH, the wind chill will be in the 20s all day. This cold won’t last though, as there is a warming trend expected by midweek.

Copyright 2023 First Alert 4. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File - Matthew Perry poses for a portrait on Feb. 17, 2015, in New York. Perry, 54. The...
Medical examiner reveals cause of death for ‘Friends’ star Matthew Perry
The shooting took place near the Gun Shack, at 795 Commercial Avenue.
Officer-involved shooting in St. Clair under investigation
Angel Deshaun Crosby (left) and Jakiaya T. McCoy are charged with robbing a Best Buy in Glen...
4 arrested in armed robbery of Best Buy in Glen Carbon
"Unbelievable fear." Man charged after day-long assault of girlfriend
‘Unbelievable fear’: Man charged after day-long assault of girlfriend
CITY Futures is the official youth soccer program for St. Louis CITY SC.
Building a future through the beautiful game

Latest News

Rain & Drizzle Likely Today
Rain & Drizzle Likely Today
Rain & Drizzle Likely Today
Rain & Drizzle Likely Today
Rain Overnight into Saturday
Rain Overnight into Saturday
Increasing Clouds Today, Rain Holds Off Through Tomorrow
Increasing Clouds Today, Rain Holds Off Through Tomorrow