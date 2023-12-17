Man refuses suspect’s demands in St. Louis carjacking, gets shot and drives himself to hospital

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (First Alert 4) - A man was shot early Saturday after refusing to hand over his vehicle and property during an attempted carjacking, then drove himself to the hospital after being hit in the leg with a bullet, according to police reports.

St. Louis Police incident reports show the attempted robbery and assault happened at 5:15 a.m. near the intersection of North 21st and Penrose streets. The 41-year-old victim was sitting in the driver seat of his vehicle when a man approached and motioned for him to roll down the window.

The victim rolled the window down and the suspect pointed a gun at him and told him to get out and hand over his property, police said. Instead, the victim grabbed the barrel and attempted to disarm the robber.

A struggle ensued and the victim was shot in the leg. After the gunshot, the suspect fled on foot and the victim drove himself to a hospital for treatment.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.