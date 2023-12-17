Surprise Squad
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL

Springfield man sentenced to life for fatally stabbing fiancé and her son in 2020

Brandon King
Brandon King(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 4:20 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A Springfield man was sentenced this week for the fatal stabbing of his fiancé and her 13-year-old son on New Year’s Eve 2020.

According to the Greene County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, 32-year-old Brandon King was sentenced to four life sentences plus 60 years, all to be served consecutively.

Two of the life sentences are without the possibility of parole for the two murder charges, and the other two life sentences are for the two counts of first-degree assault. The 60 years are for the four counts of armed criminal action.

On December 31, 2020, King was facing a criminal charge in Christian County, and he was planning to “kill everyone in the house,” steal a van, and leave Missouri.

The stabbing happened that afternoon at the 2000 block of West Scott Street. When officers arrived, they found two girls, ages 7 and 14, who came out of the home. The children, both who suffered stab wounds, informed law enforcement there were others inside the home.

When officers went into the home, they found two people, later identified as 32-year-old Stephanie Plumb and 13-year-old Dylan Moore, who died from injuries in the assault.

The Springfield community gathered at Nichols Park in memory of Stephanie Plumb and Dylan Moore.
The Springfield community gathered at Nichols Park in memory of Stephanie Plumb and Dylan Moore.(KY3)

Court records show a history of criminal charges in Greene County dating back to 2011. Per the probable cause statement, he admitted to stabbing multiple people in an interview with law enforcement.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File - Matthew Perry poses for a portrait on Feb. 17, 2015, in New York. Perry, 54. The...
Medical examiner reveals cause of death for ‘Friends’ star Matthew Perry
The shooting took place near the Gun Shack, at 795 Commercial Avenue.
Officer-involved shooting in St. Clair under investigation
Angel Deshaun Crosby (left) and Jakiaya T. McCoy are charged with robbing a Best Buy in Glen...
4 arrested in armed robbery of Best Buy in Glen Carbon
"Unbelievable fear." Man charged after day-long assault of girlfriend
‘Unbelievable fear’: Man charged after day-long assault of girlfriend
CITY Futures is the official youth soccer program for St. Louis CITY SC.
Building a future through the beautiful game

Latest News

File photo
Missouri DHSS staff worked through night to find care for 170 residents displaced from St. Louis nursing home
The Anheuser-Busch brewery is seen Monday, July 14, 2008, in St. Louis.
Teamsters authorize, prepare to strike at Anheuser-Busch
St. Louis woman threatens to shoot Lyft driver after he refused to transport children with no car seats
St. Louis nurses to strike for patient safety
SLU Hospital nurses to strike for patient safety
This incident is just blocks away from a similar incident in November, where three men were...
Carbon monoxide poisoning in KCMO leaves three dead, one in critical condition