Springfield man sentenced to life for fatally stabbing fiancé and her son in 2020

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A Springfield man was sentenced this week for the fatal stabbing of his fiancé and her 13-year-old son on New Year’s Eve 2020.

According to the Greene County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, 32-year-old Brandon King was sentenced to four life sentences plus 60 years, all to be served consecutively.

Two of the life sentences are without the possibility of parole for the two murder charges, and the other two life sentences are for the two counts of first-degree assault. The 60 years are for the four counts of armed criminal action.

On December 31, 2020, King was facing a criminal charge in Christian County, and he was planning to “kill everyone in the house,” steal a van, and leave Missouri.

The stabbing happened that afternoon at the 2000 block of West Scott Street. When officers arrived, they found two girls, ages 7 and 14, who came out of the home. The children, both who suffered stab wounds, informed law enforcement there were others inside the home.

When officers went into the home, they found two people, later identified as 32-year-old Stephanie Plumb and 13-year-old Dylan Moore, who died from injuries in the assault.

The Springfield community gathered at Nichols Park in memory of Stephanie Plumb and Dylan Moore. (KY3)

Court records show a history of criminal charges in Greene County dating back to 2011. Per the probable cause statement, he admitted to stabbing multiple people in an interview with law enforcement.

