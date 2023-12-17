St. Charles first responders spread holiday cheer with gift caravan

ST. CHARLES, Mo. (First Alert 4) - First responders in St. Charles delivered gifts to dozens of boys and girls Saturday morning to spread holiday cheer.

It’s part of the “Shop with a First Responder Program.” Kids used to go physically with police officers and firefighters to shop for their own Christmas gifts. But since the COVID pandemic, volunteers have instead paraded around town, bringing the gifts and holiday smiles directly to kids at their homes.

“Part of our job isn’t very glorious, and it’s a hard job, so it’s really neat when they can come together and laugh and give back to our community,” St. Charles Police Officer Wendy Sanginiti said.

Sanganiti runs the program and even got to deliver gifts to a few students she knows from being a school resource officer. Each kid received gifts based on what they asked for, and the families also received a Christmas meal from a local nonprofit, Reach St. Charles.

Sanginiti says it’s about bringing every kid joy during the holiday season, especially those families who may not be able to afford Christmas otherwise.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.