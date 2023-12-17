St. Louis Police respond to 2 fatal crashes early Sunday

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (First Alert 4) - Police are investigating two fatal car crashes hours apart early Sunday.

St. Louis Police incident reports show officers responded at 4:48 a.m. to a report of a single-vehicle crash in the 1100 block of Riverview Drive. Paramedics responded to the crash and pronounced the victim, a 32-year-old woman, dead at the scene.

Police said a preliminary investigation showed the vehicle involved in the crash, a 2008 Mercedes sedan, was traveling south on Halls Ferry when it entered the Halls Ferry Circle roundabout in the wrong direction. The car then jumped the curb in the roundabout, traveled through the center of the circle and emerged on the other side.

The car returned to the roadway, then traveled across a parking lot in the 1100 block of Riverview Drive where it struck a utility police, police said.

The crash followed another single-vehicle fatal crash, which police said happened at 2:40 a.m. Sunday near the intersection of Germania and Sharp avenues.

Police said in that crash the driver, a 67-year-old man, was also pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.

Preliminary investigations in that crash showed the man was westbound on Germania when he lost control of the vehicle, a 2012 Mitsubishi SUV and crossed into the eastbound lanes. The SUV left the vehicle sideways and crashed into a concrete pillar near the River Des Peres walking pathway.

The St. Louis Police Accident Reconstruction team is investigating both fatal crashes.

