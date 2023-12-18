Surprise Squad
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL

Archdiocese of St. Louis responds after Pope Francis allows blessings of same-sex couples

(WLBT)
By David Amelotti
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 3:00 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (First Alert 4) - Pope Francis has officially approved Roman Catholic Priests to bless same-sex couples. This according to a document released from the Vatican’s Office of Doctrine Monday morning.

Catholic Doctrine still holds marriage is only between a man and a woman. However, the Vatican now said that same-sex couples seeking a blessing should not be turned away.

The blessings may be carried out as long as they are not part of regular church rituals or liturgies. They must also not take place at the same time as a civil union.

Read More: Pope approves blessings for same-sex couples if the rituals don’t resemble marriage

“Ultimately, a blessing offers people a means to increase their trust in God,” the document said. “The request for a blessing, thus, expresses and nurtures openness to the transcendence, mercy, and closeness to God in a thousand concrete circumstances of life, which is no small thing in the world in which we live.”

“It is a seed of the Holy Spirit that must be nurtured, not hindered,” The Pope said.

The ruling is a shift from a 2021 ruling which barred any blessings of same-sex couples.

The Archdiocese of St. Louis sent First Alert 4 the following statement Monday afternoon:

“For Catholics, when we seek out a blessing, we come as sinners to receive God’s grace and mercy in our lives. Blessings serve to open one’s life to God, to ask for His help to live better, and to invoke the Holy Spirit so that the values of the Gospel may be lived with greater faithfulness.

Through this announcement, the Pope is not attempting to validate same-sex marriage, which Catholics consider to be an illicit situation. Rather, this announcement allows for same-sex couples who seek God’s grace to receive a simple blessing from a priest.

There are some guidelines offered by the Dicastery on how these blessings should be administered. For instance, the blessing should not be imparted during a ceremony or civil union. Additionally, we are discouraged from offering blessings in a manner that could be seen as or confused with a wedding.

However, for those who seek to open their lives to God and invoke the Holy Spirit, these blessings are an expression of the Church’s maternal heart. To put it another way, this announcement is a reminder that we nurture and promote the Church’s closeness to people in every circumstance in which they might seek God’s help and grace.”

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Graphic
St. Louis Police respond to 2 fatal crashes early Sunday
Man refuses suspect’s demands in St. Louis carjacking, gets shot and drives himself to hospital
Missouri DHSS staff worked through night to find care for 170 residents displaced from St....
Missouri DHSS staff worked through night to find care for 170 residents displaced from St. Louis nursing home
St. Louis woman threatens to shoot Lyft driver after he refused to transport children with no car seats
Donnie Erwin car
Authorities recover car linked to missing Camden County man from 2013, Donnie Erwin

Latest News

The State Capitol building is positioned along the Missouri River in Jefferson City, Missouri.
Ashcroft: No evidence of Missouri lawmaker’s claim of foreign election interference
Robert L. Palmer, 38, has been charged and arrested in connection to the death of Ryan Morton,...
Man arrested, charged in July Metro East nightclub murder
Graphic
St. Louis Starbucks employee hit in head, customers robbed Sunday afternoon
Raja
First Alert 4 Flashback: Raja's Story