Archdiocese of St. Louis responds after Pope Francis allows blessings of same-sex couples

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (First Alert 4) - Pope Francis has officially approved Roman Catholic Priests to bless same-sex couples. This according to a document released from the Vatican’s Office of Doctrine Monday morning.

Catholic Doctrine still holds marriage is only between a man and a woman. However, the Vatican now said that same-sex couples seeking a blessing should not be turned away.

The blessings may be carried out as long as they are not part of regular church rituals or liturgies. They must also not take place at the same time as a civil union.

“Ultimately, a blessing offers people a means to increase their trust in God,” the document said. “The request for a blessing, thus, expresses and nurtures openness to the transcendence, mercy, and closeness to God in a thousand concrete circumstances of life, which is no small thing in the world in which we live.”

“It is a seed of the Holy Spirit that must be nurtured, not hindered,” The Pope said.

The ruling is a shift from a 2021 ruling which barred any blessings of same-sex couples.

The Archdiocese of St. Louis sent First Alert 4 the following statement Monday afternoon:

“For Catholics, when we seek out a blessing, we come as sinners to receive God’s grace and mercy in our lives. Blessings serve to open one’s life to God, to ask for His help to live better, and to invoke the Holy Spirit so that the values of the Gospel may be lived with greater faithfulness.

Through this announcement, the Pope is not attempting to validate same-sex marriage, which Catholics consider to be an illicit situation. Rather, this announcement allows for same-sex couples who seek God’s grace to receive a simple blessing from a priest.

There are some guidelines offered by the Dicastery on how these blessings should be administered. For instance, the blessing should not be imparted during a ceremony or civil union. Additionally, we are discouraged from offering blessings in a manner that could be seen as or confused with a wedding.

However, for those who seek to open their lives to God and invoke the Holy Spirit, these blessings are an expression of the Church’s maternal heart. To put it another way, this announcement is a reminder that we nurture and promote the Church’s closeness to people in every circumstance in which they might seek God’s help and grace.”

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.