Ashcroft: No evidence of Missouri lawmaker’s claim of foreign election interference

Democratic Rep. Sarah Unsicker failed to show “any evidence” of misconduct
The State Capitol building is positioned along the Missouri River in Jefferson City, Missouri.
By Joe McLean
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 3:17 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (First Alert 4) - Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft said there is no evidence to the claim that unregistered foreign agents are interfering in Missouri’s elections.

Ashcroft, who is running for the Republican nomination for Governor, made a statement in response to accusations from State Rep. Sarah Unsicker, who, until Thursday, was running for attorney general as a Democrat.

Embattled state lawmaker claims ‘foreign interference’ in Missouri elections, drops out of AG race

“At this point in our review we have not been provided any evidence that even remotely relates to Missouri election interference,” Ashcroft said in a press release. “The information provided thus far does not indicate any violation of Missouri Election Law. Therefore; without additional information and specific allegations regarding the election violation we can take no further action.”

According to Ashcroft, his staff sent Unsicker a form used to lodge an official complaint of election interference.

Unsicker replied to the request by saying, “While this complaint involves a political opponent, I do not believe I can say anything further with regards to this complaint.” A day earlier, Unsicker announced she will no longer be running for attorney general as a Democrat.

Unsicker’s claims were made against her primary opponent, Elad Gross, a civil rights attorney and former assistant attorney general.

Unsicker alleged that because his mother had served in the Israeli military in the 1970s and emigrated to the U.S. in the 1980s, it should be concluded that both she and Gross are, in 2023, working on behalf of the Israel Defense Forces to interfere with Missouri’s elections.

Uniscker has recently been criticized by members of her own party for her association with Eric Garland, the person who originally made the accusations against Gross, and Charles Johnson, whom the Anti-Defamation League brands an alt-right activist who has publicly questioned the number of deaths in the holocaust.

She was later stripped of her committee assignments and faces calls from within the Democratic caucus to remove her.

Unsicker did not respond to questions about whether she’ll continue her campaign for attorney general as an independent or as a Republican.

