A Cold Night, Then A Warming Trend

Click here to download the First Alert Weather App

First Alert Weather:

A Cold Night, Lows Drop Down To Near 20°

Sunny Tuesday & Warmer, With Less Wind

A Milder & Wet Pattern Setting Up For Christmas

Tonight: A cold night ahead, with winds easing a little this evening and turning light overnight. Lows will be below normal close to 20°. After a cold start it will warm up nicely with sunshine.

What’s Next: A warmer Tuesday and the warming trend continues Wednesday with 50s. Then we get into a wet pattern with rounds of showers from Thursday night through Christmas. But the mild 50s continue this weekend and into the holiday.

Christmas Forecast: No White Christmas this year, but it does look wet with a good chance of rain. It will be mild with the current forecast high expected to reach 58°.

Top 10 Warmest December? We’re on pace for one of the warmest Decembers on record and through Christmas my forecast would put us around the 4th warmest. We’ll see what the rest of December holds, but it certainly has been mild and that pattern sets up again this week through Christmas.

Copyright 2023 First Alert 4. All rights reserved.