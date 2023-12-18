Surprise Squad
Earthquake hits Washington County, Illinois

By Dan Greenwald
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 9:03 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ill. (First Alert 4) - A 3.1 magnitude earthquake hit about 80 miles southeast of downtown St. Louis late Sunday night, officials say.

The epicenter of the earthquake was reported near Dubois, Illinois, which is in Washington County. There were no injuries or major damage, authorities said.

“We understand that last night’s earthquake was a frightening experience for many in our community. While we are grateful that there was no major damage, it is a reminder that preparedness is key in ensuring the safety and well-being of our residents,” Matt Bierman, Director at Washington County EMA, said in a statement.

